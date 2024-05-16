Left Menu

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-05-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 23:16 IST
Four killed in Ukrainian shelling of city of Donetsk, TASS says
Representaive image
Four women were killed in Ukrainian shelling of the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, TASS news agency reported on Thursday citing local authorities.

 

