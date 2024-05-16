Four killed in Ukrainian shelling of city of Donetsk, TASS says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-05-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 23:16 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Four women were killed in Ukrainian shelling of the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, TASS news agency reported on Thursday citing local authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
- Russian
- TASS news agency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia boosts weapons production for Ukraine war amid US military aid approval: Report
COLUMN-West’s lagging arms supplies mean 'very difficult' May for Ukraine
Switzerland says Russia not currently invited to Ukraine peace talks
Switzerland says Russia not invited 'at this stage' to Ukraine peace talks
Russia claims control of Berdychi in eastern Ukraine - Ifax