BJP writes letter to Swati Maliwal, calls the incident an insult to nation's women

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahila Morcha in a letter addressed to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal over alleged assault, expressed concern about the incident and asserted that the behaviour with a woman MP was an insult to the women of the entire nation. In the letter written on Thursday by Richa Pandey Mishra, BJP Mahila Morcha's Chairman, she said, "BJP Mahila Morcha is extremely concerned and distressed to know about the condemnable incident that happened with you recently at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence. Even though our political ideologies are different, as women we are all with you."

Richa Pandey Mishra questioned the safety of the women in the country and said, "You (Swati Maliwal) have always been conscious of women's rights. When you can be abused in a safe place like the Chief Minister's residence, then it is scary to think what would be the security situation of an ordinary woman of Delhi." Calling the behaviour an insult to all the women in the country, the letter stated, "This type of indecent behaviour with a woman MP is not only injustice towards you, but it is an insult to the women of the entire country. This insensitive and shameful act has shocked us."

The BJP Mahila Morcha also asserted that it stands with the AAP Rajya Sabha MP and is concerned about physical and mental health in these difficult times. "We are confident that you will keep your courage strong against this incident and become the voice of women across the country. This is not just a personal matter but a matter of respect for the women of the entire country." Encouraging Maliwal to provide all the details to the police, Mishra said, "We humbly request you to give complete information about this incident to the police, so that strict action can be taken against the culprits. Judicial process is mandatory to ensure that such incidents do not recur. You are a strong woman leader and your voice is a source of inspiration for crores of women in this country."

The Mahila Morcha, while assuring full support to Maliwal, said, "We admire your courage and determination. We hope that you will soon recover from this incident and fulfil your responsibilities and move forward more strongly in the fight for the rights of women in the country. Praying to God for your health and safety." Meanwhile, earlier in the day, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia questioned Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal for his silence on the issue and sought his resignation.

"She is certainly the leader of the opposition party but BJP is fighting to ensure that she gets justice. In the police general diary it was mentioned that a call had been received by police and it was made through Swati Maliwal's mobile the caller mentioned that 'I am speaking from CM's residence and he made me thrashed from his PA Bibhav Kumar'. It's not important which party she belongs but she should get justice." "Arvind Kejriwal should answer and if you are a coward CM and cannot speak even a single word then you should resign because the women of the country are angry and feeling insulted and only Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for this," he added.

On Thursday morning, as Kejriwal entered the venue for his press conference with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav reporters attempted to question him on the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. The AAP supremo however refused to answer any questions. During the press conference when the issue was raised, Akhilesh Yadav brushed aside the question saying, "There are other issues that are more important than this."

It was then left to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to defend his party. The AAP MP accused the BJP of playing political games on the issue and alleged that the BJP had been behind Swati Maliwal being dragged and manhandled by Delhi police during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar. Earlier, the BJP accused the AAP of failing to act against Bibhav Kumar, the PA to Arvind Kejriwal who was allegedly behind the assault on Maliwal. Sharing a picture of Bibhav with Arvind Kejriwal at the Lucknow airport, the BJP questioned the AAP for not acting against him despite an assurance from party MP Sanjay Singh. (ANI)

