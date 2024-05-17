Jaipur: Wanted criminal opens fire while trying to flee police custody, nabbed after being shot in leg

A history-sheeter carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head was shot in the leg after he attempted to flee police custody while being taken to Jaipur after being arrested, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the wanted history-sheeter, identified as Rakesh Yadav, was arrested from Assam's Dibrugarh on May 13 and was brought thereafter to Delhi.

However, while being taken to Jaipur he requested the police to stop the vehicle on the pretext of using a public toilet. But he snatched a service pistol from a sub-inspector and opened fire on the uniformed personnel escorting him. In retaliatory action, the police shot him in the leg, disabling him, sources said. Rashi Doody, DCP (North), said Rakesh was wanted in connection with 28 criminal cases including murder, extortion, murderous assault and those registered under the Arms Act at different police stations in the city.

Last year, Rakesh and his gang opened fire while trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a jeweller residing in an apartment in the Vidyadhar Nagar area of Jaipur, the DCP (North) said, adding that the jeweller's son sustained a bullet injury in the incident. After going through the CCTV footage, the police identified Rakesh and his fellow gang members. Three of the goons were arrested shortly after being identified in the CCTV footage, the DCP (North) informed.

However, Rakesh remained absconding and threatened the jeweller again over the phone. A Crime Special Team of Jaipur Police, which was on the lookout for the wanted criminal and carried out raids across states for him, received information that Rakesh was lying low in Assam. A team was rushed to Assam and he was arrested.

The police, thereafter, brought Rakesh to Delhi where a team from Vidyadharnagar police station was waiting for the handover of custody. On Wednesday night, amid tight security, Rakesh was brought to Jaipur when, around 12.28 am, the wanted criminal got the police vehicle to pull over near Daulatpura in Jaipur on the pretext of using a public toilet. As soon as the police vehicle stopped, the accused snatched the pistol of a sub-inspector and opened fire on the personnel escorting him in an attempt to make an escape.

However, in retaliation, police shot him down in the leg and nabbed him. The injured history-sheeter was shifted to the SMS hospital where he continues to receive treatment, the DCP (North) said. (ANI)

