French police fatally shoot a man suspected of planning to set fire to a synagogue

French police say a man shot and killed outside a synagogue in the Normandy city of Rouen threatened officers with a knife and a metal bar.

Police were alerted that smoke was rising from the synagogue and came face to face with the man when they got there, national police said. An officer opened fire and killed the man, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)