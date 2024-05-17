Left Menu

Dhanuka Agritech Q4 profit dips 10% to Rs 59 crore

Dhanuka Agritech's Q4 net profit dipped 9.63% to Rs 59.01 crore, with flat income. For the full year, its profit rose 2.39% to Rs 239.09 crore, with income increasing marginally. The board proposed a dividend of Rs 6 per share.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 14:24 IST
Dhanuka Agritech on Friday posted 9.63 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 59.01 crore for March quarter 2023-24 as its income remained flat.

The company's profit stood at Rs 65.30 crore a year ago.

Total income was marginally lower at Rs 383.59 crore during January-March FY24 as compared with Rs 385.97 crore a year ago, the agrochemicals company said in a BSE filing.

Expenses remained almost unchanged at Rs 302.09 crore versus Rs 299.22 crore a year ago.

For the full fiscal year 2023-24, Dhanuka Agritech reported 2.39 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 239.09 crore as against Rs 233.50 crore a year ago.

Total income in the year rose to Rs 1,793.50 crore from Rs 1,744.97 crore.

The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value of Rs 2.

Shares of Dhanuka Agritech were trading at Rs 1,322.65 apiece, down 1.41 per cent on BSE.

