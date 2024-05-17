Dhanuka Agritech Q4 profit dips 10% to Rs 59 crore

Dhanuka Agritech on Friday posted 9.63 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 59.01 crore for March quarter 2023-24 as its income remained flat.

The company's profit stood at Rs 65.30 crore a year ago.

Total income was marginally lower at Rs 383.59 crore during January-March FY24 as compared with Rs 385.97 crore a year ago, the agrochemicals company said in a BSE filing.

Expenses remained almost unchanged at Rs 302.09 crore versus Rs 299.22 crore a year ago.

For the full fiscal year 2023-24, Dhanuka Agritech reported 2.39 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 239.09 crore as against Rs 233.50 crore a year ago.

Total income in the year rose to Rs 1,793.50 crore from Rs 1,744.97 crore.

The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value of Rs 2.

Shares of Dhanuka Agritech were trading at Rs 1,322.65 apiece, down 1.41 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)