Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami appeals to devotees not to initiate Yatra without registration

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inspected Char Dham Yatra arrangements at the Dobata and Palighat routes heading towards Uttarkashi and appealed to the devotees not to come without registration. Addressing the media, CM Dhami noted, "This year, the number of tourists coming for the Char Dham Yatra has significantly increased compared to the past few years. Due to this surge, we had to pause the pilgrimage at certain points. However, the yatra has now resumed, and I have personally met with some devotees who are happily completing their journey without any troubles or hardships."

He further emphasised, "We are ensuring that every devotee can complete their worship. We appeal to all devotees not to come without registration, as it creates difficulties for both them and the system." Speaking with ANI, Dr Vishakha Ashok Bhadane, SP Rudraprayag, added, "Devotees are arriving for the Char Dham Yatra daily. We have noticed that many are coming without registration. All devotees wishing to visit Shri Kedarnath Dham should register themselves. Only then will they be allowed to visit the temple."

The Char Dham Yatra is a pilgrimage to four holy sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath in the state. In Hindi, 'char' means four and 'dham' refers to religious destinations, as per the Uttarakhand tourism official website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)