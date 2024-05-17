UK says it is targeting Russia-North Korea ‘arms-for-oil’ trade with new sanctions

Britain said on Friday it was imposing new sanctions along with its international partners that target Russian and North Korean attempts to contravene or circumvent UN sanctions with its "arms for oil" trade.

"The sanctions highlight the joint malign efforts of Russia and the DPRK to circumvent sanctions on petroleum products, which help facilitate the DPRK's unlawful military programmes," the government said in a statement.

