More than one lakh pilgrims visit Kedarnath after its opening on May 10 causing major traffic congestion

Since the sacred doors of Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, opened to devotees on May 10, more than 1.83667 lakh pilgrims from across India and abroad have visited the revered site. The influx of visitors has led to significant traffic congestion on the Yatra route. The district administration and police are actively working to manage the situation. The sheer volume of pilgrims has caused jams at various points along the route, particularly in areas such as Byunggad, Fata, and Jamu.

In response to the gridlock, the District Magistrate has directed officials to ensure essential supplies reach stranded pilgrims. Today, District Supply Officer Manoj Kumar Dobhal and Sector Officer Narendra Kumar, along with their team, distributed food packets and water bottles to 2,500 devotees stuck in the jams. Efforts are ongoing to improve traffic flow and ensure the safety and comfort of all pilgrims visiting Kedarnath Dham.

The Uttarakhand government, on Thursday, made it mandatory for devotees to register for the pilgrimage. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inspected Char Dham Yatra arrangements at the Dobata and Palighat routes heading towards Uttarkashi and appealed to the devotees not to come without registration.

Addressing the media, CM Dhami noted, "This year, the number of tourists coming for the Char Dham Yatra has significantly increased compared to the past few years. Due to this surge, we had to pause the pilgrimage at certain points. However, the yatra has now resumed, and I have personally met with some devotees who are happily completing their journey without any troubles or hardships." "We are ensuring that every devotee can complete their worship. We appeal to all devotees not to come without registration, as it creates difficulties for both them and the system," he added.

According to the State Information Department earlier on Sunday, "The Char Dham Yatra commenced in Uttarakhand on May 10. All three Dhams including Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri have been bustling. On the first day, a record number of more than 29 thousand pilgrims from India and abroad visited Kedarnath Dham." The Char Dham Yatra, steeped in profound spiritual significance in Hinduism, unfolds a journey of devotion and introspection, traversing the sacred realms of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, culminating in spiritual rejuvenation and divine communion. (ANI)

