Law and order in Karnataka has collapsed under Congress govt: BJP's Jagadish Shettar

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Belagavi, Jagadish Shettar, alleged on Friday that the law and order situation in the state has collapsed due to the mal-administration of the Congress government. "In so many parts of Karnataka, murder and dacoity are going on. In the entire state of Karnataka, the law and order situation is serious and has collapsed because of the maladministration of the state government," Shettar told ANI.

Shettar's comments came days after the murder of Anjali Ambiger of Hubballi "The people in the state are living in fear... Be it the Neha Murder case or the Anjali murder case, that should be fast-tracked and the government has to take responsibility to dispose of such cases as early as possible," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Police have arrested one person identified as Girish alias Vishwa, who was wanted for the murder of Anjali. Hubbali Commissioner of Police Renuka Sukumar confirmed on Friday that Girish, who was on the run after stabbing the woman to death on Wednesday, was arrested on Thursday.

The police official said that Bendigeri Police Station Inspector Chandrappa Chickkodi and woman police constable Rekha Havreddi have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty. Earlier, Anjali, had been to Bendigeri Police Station to complain against the accused, but instead of taking action, the police sent her back.

Sukumar said that the police launched a probe into the incident and took action against the accused based on the complaint by the victim's sisters. Anjali, had reportedly rejected marriage proposal of Girish, who was in love with her.Girish had allegedly threatened to kill the victim in the same manner as a 21-year-old Hubballi college student who was stabbed to death by her former classmate.

Reportedly, Girish barged into Anjali's house early on Wednesday, stabbed her multiple times, and then fled from the spot. Soon after the incident came to light, it sparked anger among locals, prompting them to launch a protest and demand action against the accused. Hubbali Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, said that two police officials were suspended on charges of dereliction of their duties in the case when the victim approached them to file a complaint that the accused had threatened her to kill like Neha Hiremath -- the 21-year-old Hubballi college student who was allegedly stabbed to death by her former classmate.

She also mentioned that their (Anjali family) demand was legal action against the accused and they were seeking help from the district administration. Earlier in April, Neha Hiremath (21) was stabbed to death allegedly by her former classmate, Fayaz Khodunaik, at the campus of KLE Technological University in Hubballi Dharwad, where she was a first-year MCA student.

The police arrested Fayaz within hours of the incident and produced him before a magistrate, who sent him to 14-day judicial custody. The CID took Fayaz's custody and was later brought to Hubballi from Dharwad. (ANI)

