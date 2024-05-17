Left Menu

Saudi Aramco signs MOUs with US firms Aeroseal, Spiritus and Rondo

Under the MOU the companies will develop potential lower-carbon energy solutions, Aramco's statement said. Aramco and Aeroseal agreed to deploy Aeroseal’s technology to expand its fleet and commercialise the technology in novel applications such as gas pipelines, the statement said. The MOUs were signed during the visit of U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to Saudi Arabia.

17-05-2024
Saudi Aramco signed three memorandums of understanding (MOU) with U.S. companies Aeroseal, Spiritus and Rondo, the state-owned oil giant said on Friday. Under the MOU the companies will develop potential lower-carbon energy solutions, Aramco's statement said.

Aramco and Aeroseal agreed to deploy Aeroseal's technology to expand its fleet and commercialise the technology in novel applications such as gas pipelines, the statement said. With Spiritus, Aramco has agreed to explore opportunities in direct air capture to reduce energy needs.

The statement added that Aramco and Rondo agreed to explore deployment of heat batteries in Aramco's global facilities to reduce operating costs and cut emissions. The MOUs were signed during the visit of U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to Saudi Arabia.

