Adani Foundation to support medical treatment of UP girl facing physical disability

Industrialist Gautam Adani announced on Friday that the Adani Foundation will ensure good medical treatment for a young girl 'Lovely' from Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh. Lovely's grandparents are raising her after her father remarried following his wife's death. From childhood, Lovely has battled with a deformed left leg and hand, yet she continues her studies despite the adversities. They live in Kandharapur village in the Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Industrialist Gautam Adani in a post on X expressed his support to Lovely and her family, "It is sorrowful for a daughter's childhood to be taken away like this! At such a young age, Lovely and her grandparents' struggle shows that an ordinary Indian family never gives up.@AdaniFoundation will ensure that Lovely receives better treatment and can progress step by step along with other children." "We all stand with Lovely," the tweet added.

The industrialist's response came after Ravish Ranjan Shukla, a journalist from NDTV, highlighted Lovely's plight in a tweet. Shukla poignantly asked, "Who will listen to the pain of her childhood?" Lovely has faced immense hardships. After her mother's death, her father remarried and left Lovely and her elderly grandparents to fend for themselves.

This move by the Adani Foundation aims to provide Lovely with the necessary medical care and support, ensuring she can lead a healthier and more promising life. Since 1996, the Adani Foundation, the community engagement arm of the Adani Group, has remained deeply committed to making strategic social investments for sustainable outcomes throughout India. (ANI)

