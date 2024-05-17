Russia's Tuapse oil refinery stopped after Ukrainian drone attack, sources say

A fire at Russia's Tuapse oil refinery on the Black Sea coast after a Ukrainian drone attack has forced an emergency shut down of the refinery, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The fire at the refinery, owned by Rosneft, was extinguished, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported earlier on Friday, citing local authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)