Bengaluru-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after suspected fire

A Bengaluru-bound Air India flight AI807 from Delhi made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital on Friday after a fire warning from its auxiliary power unit. According to an Air India spokesperson, after the pilots exercised the necessary protocols, the aircraft made an uneventful landing and all passengers and crew deplaned at the aerobridge safely.

"Air India accords top priority to the safety and well-being of its passengers. Our colleagues on the ground have made alternative arrangements for guests to proceed back to their destination at the earliest," the spokesperson added. Earlier, an Air India flight bound for Delhi experienced a collision with a tug truck while taxiing towards the runway at Pune Airport yesterday. The incident occurred when around 180 passengers were onboard.

"The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe," an airport official told ANI. Emergency protocols were swiftly enacted, ensuring the safety of everyone involved. Airport officials have confirmed the incident and stated that "the passengers were immediately deplaned and arrangements were made for an alternative flight to Delhi.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the collision. Preliminary reports suggest that the tug truck, used for manoeuvring the aircraft on the ground, struck the plane during the taxiing process. The DGCA's investigation will focus on operational protocols and possible lapses that led to the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)