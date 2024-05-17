Delhi CM's aide Bibhav Kumar files complaint against Swati Maliwal for "illegal" entry into CM's residence

Delhi Chief Minister's aide Bibhav Kumar has lodged a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal for "illegal" entry into and creating a security breach by trespassing at the CM's residence, the police said on Friday. In his complaint filed at the Civil Lines police station, Bibhav claimed that "not only did she (Maliwal) breach the security of the CM residence, created a ruckus and assaulted the complainant, she is now trying to falsely implicate the undersigned complainant so as to create undue pressure on him."

"Since the false statements and malafide actions of Maliwal are creating an incorrect narrative regarding what transpired on May 13, 2024, the true and correct facts are detailed," the complaint mentioned. The Delhi police on Thursday filed an FIR against Bibhav Kumar on the complaint of Swati Maliwal alleging assault on her at the CM's residence on May 13.

The complaint further stated that Maliwal hurled abuses at Kumar when he requested her to wait till he got the details of her appointment verified. Bibhav accused Maliwal of "forceful entry" and "threatening" the security staff, as he listed the series of events on May 13 at the CM's residence.

"Despite strong objections from the CM office staff, she stormed out of the waiting area and entered the main building of the CM Residence, where the CM resides... The complainant approached Maliwal and politely requested her to follow the proper procedure for meeting the CM. As soon as the complainant stated the above, Maliwal started screaming and shouting at the Complainant, and hurled abuses and said: "tumhari himmat kaise hui..ek MP ko rokne ki. tumhari aukat kya hai?," Bibhav claimed in his complaint. "The complainant apprehended that her motives were suspect and she intended to harm the CM. So the complainant strongly objected to her trying to gain forceful entry into the inner parts of the residence and stood in front of her to prevent the same. This infuriated Maliwal pushed the complainant. She then angrily sat on the sofa and dialled the POR, and started making blatantly false allegations regarding the complainant," the complaint further stated.

"Malwal threatened the security start who asked her to follow the appointment and entry protocol, forcefully made an unauthorised and illegal entry into the premises of the CM residence, and thereby breached the security of the CM residence," the complaint mentioned. Bibhav further urged appropriate legal action against Maliwal while also pointing out that "all of this may have been done at the behest of the BJP" and requesting to investigate Maliwal's call records, chats and interactions with BJP leaders.

Earlier in the day, AAP dismissed the allegations made by Maliwal in the alleged assault case saying that the party MP was sent to the CM's residence by BJP as a part of a conspiracy so that "false accusations" can be levelled against the AAP chief. Addressing a press conference, Delhi Minister Atishi called Swati Maliwal the "face and pawn" of BJP's conspiracy. Senior AAP leader said that Arvind Kejriwal got saved from this conspiracy as he was not present at the CM's residence when the incident occurred.

"Ever since Arvind Kejriwal has got bail, the BJP is rattled. Due to this, the BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal's house on the morning of May 13. Swati Maliwal was the face and pawn of this conspiracy. She went there unannounced without an appointment. They intended to accuse the CM but the CM was not there at that time and he got saved," Atishi said. Atishi further said that the video that has surfaced clearly suggests that accusations made by Maliwal are false and former Delhi Commission Women chief can be seen threatening police officials at the residence.

On the remarks made by AAP leader Sanjay Singh at a recent press conference that their party is with Swati Maliwal, Atishi said that at that point Singh was only aware of Maliwal's side. "Till that point, Sanjay Singh was only aware about Swati Maliwal's side. Now he got to know about the Bibhav Kumar's side. The video which has surfaced clearly shows that what Maliwal mentioned in FIR are just mere false accusations. Her lies have come out in front of the whole country," she said.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "I am shocked to listen to that Atishi said that nothing happened (with Swati Maliwal). A few days ago Sanjay Singh agreed that the incident (of assault) took place. Now whom should we trust?" Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Friday recorded the statement of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal in connection with the alleged assault case. An FIR has been lodged against Bibhav Kumar and other persons on her complaint.

Metropolitan Magistrate Katyayni Sharma Kandwal recorded Swati Maliwal's Statement under section 164 CRPC. Maliwal reached Tis Hazari Court in police Security around 12 noon on Friday. Thereafter her statement was recorded by the magistrate. After recording her statement before the magistrate in the national capital's Tis Hazari court Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal came up with a post slamming an anonymous person and referring to them as a "political hitman" said he has started efforts to save himself.

"Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and play videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime," alleged Maliwal in a post on X."Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world," she added in her post. Maliwal was referring to a short video clip purportedly showing her and security personnel at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on May 13. The purported clip that has been circulating on social media is yet to be authenticated. Delhi Police said that the video has come to their knowledge but it is yet to be verified. (ANI)

