AIIMS Delhi conducting groundbreaking research on ageing

The Department of Geriatric Medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi is spearheading a groundbreaking study on ageing and longevity. In recent years, discussions surrounding longevity and ageing have taken centre stage as researchers worldwide strive to unlock the secrets of a longer, healthier life. With advancements in science and technology, the quest to understand the ageing process has gained momentum, paving the way for innovative studies aimed at improving the quality of life across generations.

Amidst this fervent pursuit, AIIMS Delhi has emerged as a beacon of hope in the realm of ageing research. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a multidisciplinary approach, they have embarked on a groundbreaking study to unravel the complexities of ageing and longevity. Driven by a team of dedicated scientists and healthcare professionals, the research initiative seeks to delve deeper into the mechanisms underlying ageing, with a focus on identifying key factors that influence lifespan and quality of life in later years. Through meticulous analysis of genetic, physiological, and environmental factors, researchers aim to shed light on the intricacies of the ageing process, paving the way for targeted interventions and personalized healthcare strategies.

Central to the research endeavour is the active participation of families from diverse backgrounds and age groups. The team is looking for families with members of all ages: teens (10-19), parents and middle-aged adults (40-59), grandparents (60-79), and even great-grandparents (80+). Participants in the study will undergo a series of advanced blood-based assessments along with cognitive, functional and nutritional assessments that will help them to better understand the status of their present and future health. Rigorous measures will be implemented to ensure the privacy and confidentiality of all participants, with data handled under strict ethical guidelines and regulatory standards. (ANI)

