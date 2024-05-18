Delhi's peak power demand clocks 6987 MW, highest-ever in the first 18 days of May

Delhi's peak power demand has clocked this season's highest. According to the State Load Despatch Center (SLDC) data, it clocked 6987 MW on May 17; the highest ever in the first 18 days of May. According to an official release, on May 16, Delhi's peak power demand had clocked the season's highest of 6789 MW at 3:26 pm. This figure was surpassed just hours later at night to 6855 MW.

Despite being a Saturday and largely a holiday today, Delhi's peak power demand today clocked 6898 MW at 3:40 pm. "It is worthwhile to note that on each of the days of May 2024 so far, Delhi's peak power demand is more than that of May 2023. In the first 16 days of May last year, Delhi's peak power demand had clocked 5781 MW," the release said.

"The weather has a profound impact on the power demand. This was visible in Delhi even during April 2024 in comparison to April 2023. In April 2024, Delhi's peak power demand ranged between 3809 MW and 5447 MW. As opposed to this, Delhi's peak power demand during April 2023 ranged between 3388 MW and 5422 MW," the release added. Notably, several areas in the National Capital witness a surge in temperature amid the summer season.

Delhi's Safdarjung area, which recorded 43.4 degrees on May 17, recorded 43.6 degrees on May 18. The Delhi Ridge area witnessed a surge in temperature from 43.2 degrees on May 17 to 45 degrees today.

As per the release, during April 2024, the peak power demand was higher on 83 per cent of the corresponding days compared to April 2023, with a difference of up to 32 per cent. This disparity highlights the profound impact that weather can have on a city's power consumption patterns. "According to SLDC data, after clocking a record power demand of 7695 MW in 2022, Delhi's peak power demand during the summers of 2024 may cross the 8000 MW for the first time- reaching upto 8200 MW. Last year, Delhi's peak power demand had clocked 7438 MW," the release stated.

The official release also mentioned that around 2100 MW of Green power will play an important role in ensuring reliable power during the summer months in the BSES area. "This includes around 840 MW of solar power from SECI, 500 MW of wind power, 40 MW from Waste-to-Energy. BSES efforts in ensuring reliable power are also being helped by 160 MW+ of roof-top solar installed on roof-tops in South, West, East, and Central Delhi," the release said. (ANI)

