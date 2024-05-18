"CM Kejriwal should break his silence on this...": Delhi BJP president Sachdeva on Swati Maliwal case

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has called on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to address the recent controversy involving the assault on Swati Maliwal, expressing satisfaction over the arrest of the accused, Bibhav Kumar. "I am happy that the accused Bibhav Kumar has been arrested. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should break his silence on this matter because he was present at that time in that house. A woman has been assaulted in that house. It would be good if people of the AAP would have come in support of her. We welcome the investigation initiated against him and hope that strict action is taken against him," Sachdeva told ANI.

Sachdeva condemned the incident, describing the assault as "clearly shameful," and expressed hope for stringent measures against the perpetrator. Reacting to AAP leader Atishi's accusation of BJP's involvement in the case, Sachdeva said, "Being a woman she has come out to to speak after six days. It would have been better if she would've spoken in favour of Maliwal. I understand, she would've done this to save her seat in the party but I want to ask her, the person who has been assaulted is leader of AAP, who assaulted her is leader of AAP, in whose house she was assaulted is leader of AAP, the whole circus belongs to the AAP, then how is BJP involved in the matter? It was done in front of the Chief Minister and Atishi is trying to save him".

Earlier, AAP leader Atishi said that Maliwal was sent to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by Bharatiya Janata Party as a part of a conspiracy so that "false accusations" could be levelled against the AAP chief. "Ever since Arvind Kejriwal has got bail, the BJP is rattled. Due to this, the BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal's house on the morning of May 13. Swati Maliwal was the face and pawn of this conspiracy. She went there unannounced without an appointment. They intended to accuse the CM but the CM was not there at that time and he got saved," Atishi said, addressing a Press conference.

Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Friday recorded the statement of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal in an assault case. An FIR has been lodged against Bibhav Kumar and other persons on her complaint. (ANI)

