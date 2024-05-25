Left Menu

Kerala minister lauds AI training to teachers

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 25-05-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 19:07 IST
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) practical training, provided by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) for teachers in the state, will speed up Kerala's transformation into an AI knowledge hub, Law and Industries Minister P Rajeev said here on Saturday.

The training was imparted in the run-up to the Generative AI Conclave to be held in Kochi in July, he said.

The minister was speaking after visiting the AI training centre organised by KITE at its regional centre in Edappally here.

The minister said that providing such specialised training to 80,000 teachers simultaneously may be a first in the world and that it is commendable to give priority to utilising AI responsibly and following the academic framework.

The training would energise Kerala's transformation into an AI knowledge hub, he said.

The three-day AI training, which was started by the Department of General Education, Kerala under the leadership of KITE in the first week of May, has been successfully completed by 16,500 teachers so far, an official statement said.

The training covers areas such as summarisation, image generation, prompt engineering, presentation-animation creation, evaluation, deepfake, and responsible AI.

KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath, who spoke at the function, said that from this year onwards, AI would also be taught to children in Kerala as part of ICT studies.

The minister also released a short English video titled 'AIgnite', which shares the experiences of teachers' AI training.

Media consultant Sunil Prabhakar and IBM representatives interacted with teachers, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

