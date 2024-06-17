Chandrababu Naidu's First Site Visit to Polavaram Project in Fourth Term

In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday visited the Polavaram Project to assess its progress and status. This marks his first visit to the site since assuming office for a record fourth term.

Naidu arrived at the Polavaram Project around noon, accompanied by Water Resources Minister N Ramanaidu among other officials. The chief minister undertook a thorough inspection of the ongoing works, with officials presenting him a detailed report on the project.

Following the site visit, Naidu is slated to convene a one-hour meeting to discuss the project's progress. The Polavaram Project, located near Ramayyapeta village in Eluru district, is a multi-purpose irrigation initiative aimed at irrigating over 4.3 lakh hectares of land, generating 960 MW of hydropower, and providing drinking water to around 30 lakh people. It also plans to divert 80 TMC of water to the Krishna river basin.

