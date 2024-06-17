Lupin Ltd Appoints Abdelaziz Toumi as CEO of New Subsidiary

In a significant move, Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Monday announced Abdelaziz Toumi as the Chief Executive Officer of its newly formed subsidiary, Lupin Manufacturing Solutions. This decision is seen as a strategic effort to bolster their manufacturing prowess.

Toumi, a seasoned leader, brings a unique blend of scientific and commercial acumen, boasting over two decades of experience in the biotech, pharma, and CDMO sectors across Europe, North America, and Asia. His illustrious career includes leadership roles at industry giants such as Bayer, Merck, Catalent, Lonza, and KBI Biopharma. Based in Switzerland, Toumi will dedicate a considerable amount of time to operations in India.

Lupin Manufacturing Solutions, focused on developing, manufacturing, and selling active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), is in the nascent stages of building its contract development and manufacturing operations (CDMO) business. Lupin's Managing Director, Nilesh Gupta, expressed confidence in Toumi's appointment, citing his vast knowledge and experience in the API and CDMO space as pivotal for establishing LMS as a trusted global partner.

Toumi holds a Doctorate in Chemical Engineering and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern Queensland, highlighting his strong academic background.

