Tripura ICA Department celebrates 125th birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam at Nazrul Kalakshetra

The Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (ICA) Department, Tripura on Saturday celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam, Bangladesh's national poet, renowned as the "rebel poet" for his powerful literary contributions across various Bengali genres. The vibrant melodies of revolutionary poetry and soul-stirring music resonated through Nazrul Kalakshetra in Agartala today as the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam, the iconic Bengali poet and national poet of Bangladesh, was celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm.

The event was graced by PK Chakraborty, the Secretary of the Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (ICA) Department, who was the chief guest. The celebration commenced with a floral tribute to the statue of Kazi Nazrul Islam, fondly known as the 'Rebel Poet' for his profound and progressive writings that inspired freedom movements and social reforms across the Indian subcontinent.

Chakraborty, in his address, emphasized the enduring relevance of Nazrul's work and his contributions to literature, music, and social justice. "Kazi Nazrul Islam's legacy is not just a part of our cultural heritage but also a source of inspiration for generations to come. His writings transcend time, advocating for equality, freedom, and human dignity," said Chakraborty.

The event featured a rich tapestry of cultural programs, including recitations of Nazrul's poems, performances of his songs (Nazrul Geeti), and traditional dance routines that captured the essence of his artistic vision. Local artists and students from various schools and cultural institutions participated, showcasing their talents and paying homage to the multifaceted genius of Nazrul. A highlight of the celebration was a seminar that explored the various dimensions of Nazrul's work, from his poetry and music to his role as a social reformer. Esteemed scholars and literary figures shared insights into his life and the transformative impact of his writings.

The audience was captivated by the depth and passion conveyed through Nazrul's poetry, which includes themes of love, rebellion, and the quest for justice. Performers brought to life his powerful verses, which continue to inspire and resonate with contemporary audiences. Kazi Nazrul Islam was born on 25 May 1899 in Churulia, Bengal Presidency, British India. He was a writer and composer, known for Sapurey (1939), Daruchini Dwip (2007) and Song of the Body. He died on 29 August 1976 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (ANI)

