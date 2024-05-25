Heatwave conditions prevail in many parts of country

Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed over many parts of the country on Saturday, said the Indian Meterological Department (IMD). "Today, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed over many parts of Rajasthan and in isolated pockets of Assam. Heat wave conditions prevailed in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir and in isolated pockets of Haryana, Assam and Vidarbha," said IMD.

Earlier in the day, IMD also notified, "Deep Depression over East central Bay of Bengal lay over the same region about 420km S SE of Sagar Islands(WB) 420km S of Khepupara(Bangladesh). To intensify into a cyclonic storm by 25 evening and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS." Notably, the scorching heat continues in most parts of Rajasthan and Phalodi recorded the maximum temperature in the state today at 50.0 degrees Celsius. The second highest temperature was recorded in Barmer at 48.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Phalodi is 50.0 degrees Celsius (6.9 degrees above normal). According to the observation recorded at 1730 IST, the average humidity level in most parts of the state has been recorded between 15 and 30 per cent, the IMD said. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Jaisalmer recorded 48.0 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 47.2 degrees Celsius, Churu 47.0 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 46.9 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 46.5 degrees Celsius, Kota 46.3 degrees Celsius, and Jaipur 43.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the observation recorded at 1730 IST, the maximum temperature has been recorded as a severe heat wave in most of the places in the Chhotapur, Bikaner, and Kota divisions. Warm nights have been recorded at most places in the Choipur division and some places in Udaipur and Bikaner. Meanwhile, the Jaipur Meteorological Department in its daily weather forecast said that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state during the next three monsoons. Due to the ongoing heat wave in the state, there is a strong possibility that the phase of intense heat waves and hot nights will continue for the next three to four days. (ANI)

