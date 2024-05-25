Left Menu

HP: Narayan Lal Nadda, father of BJP national president JP Nadda, casts his vote under home voting for senior citizens

Narayan Lal Nadda, father of BJP national president JP Nadda, cast his vote at Vijaypur in Bilaspur here under home voting for senior citizens on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 25-05-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 23:48 IST
Narayan Lal Nadda, father of BJP national president JP Nadda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Narayan Lal Nadda, father of BJP national president JP Nadda, cast his vote at Vijaypur in Bilaspur here under home voting for senior citizens on Saturday. Home voting started on May 21 in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh will vote on 4 seats in Lok Sabha Eections 2024 on June 1. Election Commission of India (ECI), for the first time in a Lok Sabha Election, has provided the facility of home voting for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Voters above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) with 40 percent benchmark disability can avail the optional home voting facility. Voters in this category have already began casting their votes for phase I and II of polling. This initiative marks a significant stride towards ensuring inclusivity and accessibility of the electoral process and in bolstering democratic participation.

There are over 81 lakh 85+ aged voters and 90 lakh + PwD voters registered across the country. This initiative ensures these voters can participate in the electoral process with ease and dignity, eliminating the need to visit polling stations. (ANI)

