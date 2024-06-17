Left Menu

Challenges in China's Economy as Property Sector Struggles

Mainland China stocks fell on Monday due to weak data, especially in the property sector, despite Hong Kong shares rising. China's central bank kept policy rate unchanged and drained funds from banks. Industrial output lagged, and new home prices fell rapidly. Some indices rose, but overall market showed mixed performance.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 17-06-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 09:48 IST
Challenges in China's Economy as Property Sector Struggles
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China stocks fell on Monday, hurt by a flurry of weaker-than-expected data that showed the property sector remains a key drag on the economy, while Hong Kong shares edged up. Meanwhile, China's central bank left a key policy rate unchanged, as expected, when rolling over maturing medium-term loans, and drained some funds from the banking system.

** China's May industrial output lagged expectations and a crisis in the property sector showed no signs of easing, adding pressure on Beijing to shore up growth, though retail sales beat forecasts thanks to a holiday boost. ** China's new home prices fell at the fastest pace in more than 9-1/2 years in May, official data showed on Monday, with the property sector struggling to find a bottom despite government efforts to rein in oversupply and support debt-laden developers.

** Data on Friday showed new bank lending in China rebounded far less than expected in May and some key money gauges hit record lows, suggesting the world's second-largest economy is still struggling for footing. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.51% at 3,017.12 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.2%, with the real estate sector leading the losses. A sub-index tracking the industry was down 2.69% by the midday break. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.25% to 6,390.47 points, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.2% at 17,978.30 points.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.12%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.8% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.47%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.08% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 2.12%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.2556 per U.S. dollar, 0% firmer than the previous close of 7.2557.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024