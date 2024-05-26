Left Menu

Karnataka: Six die in accident near Hassan

Six members of a family including two women and a child were killed in a road accident in Eechanahalli village near Hassan town on Sunday, police said.

ANI | Updated: 26-05-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 18:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six members of a family including two women and a child were killed in a road accident in Eechanahalli village near Hassan town on Sunday, police said. The incident happened near Echanahalli on the outskirts of Hassan.

Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeeta who visited the site said, "The police are struggling to get the dead bodies out. Six people died including two women, three men and a child from Chokkaballapur," SP Sujeeta added. The deceased have been identified as, Narayanappa, Sunanda, Ravikumar, Netra, Chetan (Boy), Rakesh (Driver).

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Hassan traffic Police Station The family had gone to visit relatives who were undergoing treatment in Mangalore, he said, adding, "On the way back to the city, there was a terrible accident".

The deceased hailed from Andarahalli and Karahalli near Devanahalli in Hoskote taluk. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

