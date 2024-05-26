NCPCR chairperson Kanoongo calls Delhi hospital fire tragedy "deplorable"

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday expressed grief over the fire at a hospital in the national capital's Vivek Vihar which claimed the lives of six newborn babies and left several more injured. Calling the incident "deplorable", he said that the way of the oxygen refilling was hazardous. "The callousness of the officers has been exposed," he added.

He highlighted, "We have sent a member for investigation. As soon as the findings come out, we will send notice to the Delhi government and will make proper suggestions to the centre." Hitting out at the Delhi government he said that the Delhi government has been getting directions in this regard since 2021 but there has been no reply from their side. Adding to this he said, "Proper steps by the Delhi government could have averted such an incident."

Meanwhile, Shahdara District Magistrate Rishita Gupta paid a visit to the spot to take stock of the situation. Notably, 12 children were rescued from the incident site where one was already dead before the fire call was made, according to the officials.

"Six newborn babies lost their lives after the fire broke out and five others have been admitted to the hospital," Delhi Police said. Delhi Police has apprehended the owner of the Baby care centre Naveen Kichi. FIR has been registered under sections 336 and 304A has been registered against him.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday directed Health Secretary Deepak Kumar and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to ensure compensation to the families of the deceased in the Vivek Vihar fire incident that claimed the lives of the newborns. In his letter, Bharadwaj said, "At night of 25 May 2024, a very unfortunate and tragic incident occurred due to fire at a Baby Care Centre in Vivek Vihar, Delhi. Though this incident occurred around 11:30 pm, I got to know about this incident through a media flash. I have tried calling the Secretary (Health) multiple times and left him many WhatsApp messages but he has not responded yet. Therefore, I visited the incident spot alone."

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared. (ANI)

