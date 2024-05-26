Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar writes to mall, game zone owners against backdrop of Rajkot incident

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday wrote to mall owners and game zone owners in the state against the backdrop of the Rajkot fire incident that claimed the lives of 30 people. In his letter, the Deputy CM asked to take care of all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of users of the gaming zones.

Shivakumar further asked officials to ensure all precautions taken by the game zones and mall management. At least 30 people including children were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on May 25 evening.

An inspection of the game zone by the fire department after the incident revealed that the adventure park in Vadodara did not have a fire department no-objection certificate. According to the fire department team, the adventure park was running without a fire alarm and there were no fire extinguishing measures in place. Gujarat Police have booked six people, including the owner and the manager of the TRP Gaming Zone in Rajkot, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to officials, an FIR has been filed against six people, including TRP Game Zone owner Yuvraj Hari Singh Solanki, manager Nitin Jain, and others at Rajkot Taluka Police Station. "A case under IPC sections 304 (for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (for attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (for causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (for causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 114 (for abettor present when the offence is committed) has been registered against six people, out of which two are in custody," Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said in a press conference on Sunday.

The Rajkot Police Commissioner further said that a nine-member SIT has been formed to investigate the case, and special police teams are working to arrest other accused. (ANI)

