Virtual Twin Technology: Accelerating Digital Transformation in India

The Dassault Systemes and Nasscom report highlights a surge in virtual twin technology adoption post-pandemic, emphasizing its role in driving sustainability and efficiency in India. The report calls for overcoming procurement and leadership challenges to unlock the technology's full potential across various sectors.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:55 IST
According to a recent report by Dassault Systemes and Nasscom, the adoption of virtual twin technology has doubled in India since the pandemic. This technology could significantly boost the design-to-realisation process, aiding organizations in meeting their sustainability and circularity objectives across the value chain.

Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice-President and Chief Strategy Officer at Nasscom, noted, 'Virtual twin technology is poised for transformative change, marked by increased awareness and early adoption. Although full-scale implementations remain limited, the focus on asset and process optimization presents vast opportunities.'

The report identifies key challenges such as software procurement and the need for greater top-level commitment and ecosystem synergies. According to N G Deepak, Managing Director of Dassault Systemes India, overcoming these hurdles is crucial for harnessing the technology's full potential. The survey included 130 companies across India, Europe, and APAC, covering sectors like continuous and discrete manufacturing, public infrastructure and smart cities, and life sciences and healthcare.

