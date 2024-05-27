Noida hit-and-run case: One dead after being hit by speeding car in Sector 24

An accident occurred in Noida resulting in the death of an elderly man after being struck by a speeding car, said a police official. The deceased was identified as Janak Dev. The incident took place on Sunday in the Noida Sector 24 area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh. After hitting the deceased the accused fled away from the spot.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida, Manish Kumar Mishra, the incident was reported by the victim's son, Pradeep. "A man named Pradeep from Sector 24 informed the police that his father was hit by a car and he died in the accident," Mishra said.

Mishra further said that the police have launched an investigation into the matter. "A case was filed and the investigation is underway. The body has been sent for a post-mortem report," Mishra said.

He further mentioned that two police teams are currently working to obtain CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle involved in the accident. Mishra assured that swift action will be taken once the car and the driver responsible for the rash driving are identified.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on May 16, a speeding car rammed into an e-rickshaw near Sumitra Hospital in Sector 24 of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district resulting in death of two persons and leaving three others with critical injuries.

The incident took place at around 6 this morning when the e-rickshaw, carrying five people, was hit from behind by the speeding BMW car. The e-rickshaw was travelling towards Noida Sector 12-22 area from Noida City Centre."All the injured victims were immediately admitted to the hospital, where two persons were declared dead during the treatment, while three of them are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Noida Sector 110," police officials said.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Mustafa (50), and Rashmi (25), a staff nurse, at Metro Hospital. While the injured include Rajendra (45), a resident of Gijhore, the driver itself, Pawan (27), and Suraj (20). Noida Police arrested Tushar, the driver of the car, along with his associate Adi. However, their companion, Aman Sisodia, managed to escape.

"The accused are all identified as residents of Sector 41, within the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station," said police authorities. "We have detained the accused and are actively working to apprehend the one who fled."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)