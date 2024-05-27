Left Menu

DJ operator shot dead in Jharkhand's Ranchi for not serving alcohol

30 pm, a scuffle broke out between two groups. We immediately informed police and one person was arrested by police. After shutting the bar, we went back home but one of our staff, DJ Sandeep stayed here. Later I got a call that one of our staff had been shot... We hope that the accused will be arrested soon," said bar operator Vishal Singh.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 17:25 IST
DJ operator shot dead in Jharkhand's Ranchi for not serving alcohol
Visuals from the Ranch bar incident site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man shot dead a DJ operator on Sunday night at a bar in Jharkhand's Ranchi after the employees refused to serve him alcohol. The accused, along with four others, arrived at the bar at around 1 pm. He was not served alcohol as the bar was closed, according to the police.

"Yesterday at around 10:30 pm, a scuffle broke out between two groups. We immediately informed police and one person was arrested by police. After shutting the bar, we went back home but one of our staff, DJ Sandeep stayed here. Later I got a call that one of our staff had been shot... We hope that the accused will be arrested soon," said bar operator Vishal Singh. CCTV captured the shooter barging into the Extreme Bar wearing only shorts. He had covered his face with his t-shirt, and showed the footage.

Hatia DSP Pramod Mishra said that the accused has been identified, and adding to that he revealed, "We are searching for him. He has criminal record and has been to jail earlier as well. We are investigating the matter. He is a suspicious person. The deceased is a resident of Chapra." Reacting to the Ranchi bar incident, BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo said that the law and order situation in Jharkhand has deteriorated under the present government.

"The law and order situation in Jharkhand has deteriorated under the present government....The Model Code of Conduct is in effect, police is on high alert...Despite that, a DJ operator was murdered....Police was unable to do anything....There is no fear of law in the state....I demand immediate arrest of the accused but the government and police administration has been exposed," said Deo. The police are examining the CCTV footage of the incident. Investigation is underway. More details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024