DJ operator shot dead in Jharkhand's Ranchi for not serving alcohol

A man shot dead a DJ operator on Sunday night at a bar in Jharkhand's Ranchi after the employees refused to serve him alcohol. The accused, along with four others, arrived at the bar at around 1 pm. He was not served alcohol as the bar was closed, according to the police.

"Yesterday at around 10:30 pm, a scuffle broke out between two groups. We immediately informed police and one person was arrested by police. After shutting the bar, we went back home but one of our staff, DJ Sandeep stayed here. Later I got a call that one of our staff had been shot... We hope that the accused will be arrested soon," said bar operator Vishal Singh. CCTV captured the shooter barging into the Extreme Bar wearing only shorts. He had covered his face with his t-shirt, and showed the footage.

Hatia DSP Pramod Mishra said that the accused has been identified, and adding to that he revealed, "We are searching for him. He has criminal record and has been to jail earlier as well. We are investigating the matter. He is a suspicious person. The deceased is a resident of Chapra." Reacting to the Ranchi bar incident, BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo said that the law and order situation in Jharkhand has deteriorated under the present government.

"The law and order situation in Jharkhand has deteriorated under the present government....The Model Code of Conduct is in effect, police is on high alert...Despite that, a DJ operator was murdered....Police was unable to do anything....There is no fear of law in the state....I demand immediate arrest of the accused but the government and police administration has been exposed," said Deo. The police are examining the CCTV footage of the incident. Investigation is underway. More details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

