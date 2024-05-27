Obscene video case: Prajwal Revanna to appear before SIT on May 31, alleges political conspiracy in self-made video

Amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged obscene video case, the accused MP of Hassan in Karnataka, Prajwal Revanna, in a self-made video released on Monday, said that he will appear before the Special Investigative Team (SIT) on May 31 for questioning. Revanna said that his trip was pre-planned as there was no case against him when the voting was held in Karnataka on April 26 for the general elections. He also alleged political conspiracy against him as he was "growing in politics."

Revanna's location is still unknown and is supposedly in Germany, according to officials. The suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP also extended an apology to his family, party supporters and the people of the state.

"Namaskara, firstly I apologize to my parents, my grandfather, Kumaraswamy and my party workers and people of the state. I didn't inform where I am. When elections were held on (April) 26th, there was no case on me and no SIT was formed then, my foreign trip was pre-planned. That's why I came to foreign. I came to know about it through YouTube and the news. Then SIT notice was also served to me. Then through my X account I asked for seven days time to appear," Revanna said in a self-made video released on Monday. Revanna also claimed that he "went into depression" and "isolated" himself as he accused Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders of sparking a discussion on the issue as part of an alleged conspiracy.

"When I asked for 7 days'-time to appear, Rahul Gandhi and many other Congress leaders started talking about it and me in open forums. A political conspiracy was hatched against me, then I went to depression and isolated myself. That's why I apologized, even after that many in Hassan hatched conspiracy against me as I'm growing in politics, by looking at all this, I stayed away," he said. "On 31st Friday, 10 am, I'll appear before SIT and provide all information related to investigation, I'll cooperate with the SIT investigation, I have a lot of faith in judiciary, I believe in god and judiciary, that's why I'll appear on Friday 31st in front of the SIT," Revanna added.

Revanna is facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT) constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household. Siddaramaiah had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1 and May 23 urging him to take action to cancel the diplomatic passport of the Hassan MP, who is said to have flown to Europe after being accused of sexually exploiting several women.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, the Karnataka CM said that it is shameful that Prajwal Revanna fled the country on April 27, 2024, to Germany using his diplomatic passport, shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him. Revanna is contesting from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka seeking re-election as an NDA candidate. The voting for the constituency was held on April 26 in the second phase of the general elections. Revanna was a leader of the JD(S) and was suspended from the party after SIT initiated action against him in connection with the case. (ANI)

