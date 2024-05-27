At least 30 snakes crawl out of a house in Assam

At least over 30 snake hatchlings crawled out of a house in Assam's Nagaon district. According to the reports, the snakes were recovered by a young rescuer named Sanjib Deka.

The snakes were found crawling from the toilet of a newly constructed house situated in Kuwarital Chariali near the Kaliabor area, said Sanjib Deka. Deka further said, "The house owner informed me about the presence of snakes and I reached the spot. I found that many snakes were crawling at the place. I recovered around 35 snakes crawling from a newly constructed toilet of the house. Later I release the snakes." (ANI)

