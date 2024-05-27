JP Nadda calls PM Modi "best ambassador of artists, weavers, and craftsmen of India"

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing improvement in the lives of weavers in India and called him the "best ambassador of artists, weavers, and craftsmen of India." JP Nadda also asserted that the weavers and artisans have witnessed a change in their lives under the leadership of PM Modi. "The change that has come in the lives of weavers after 2014 has been possible due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 10 years ago, people thought that nothing was going to change in this country, such a mentality had developed. People had become indifferent."

He added, "But under PM Modi, the hopes and aspirations of the people have changed... Today, they feel that a leader can change the country. PM Modi has worked to encourage the weaver community in every way." JP Nadda also said that PM Modi tried to infuse new energy in every sector, take it forward and fulfill even its smallest needs. "The weaver community has also not remained untouched by these efforts of Modiji. Many works have been done for their encouragement too," he said.

The remarks of the BJP National President came while he addressed the Bunkar Karigar Sammelan organised in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Addressing the conference, Nadda said, "PM Modi is the best ambassador of artists, weavers, and craftsmen in India. Whenever he meets any head of state, he presents art, craft or clothing made in any state of our country with its full explanation. During the G20 also, the commodities prepared by the weavers and artisans of India were given to the delegates."

Nadda also took a jibe at Congress and slammed it for forgetting Khadi. He said, "The slogan of Khadi was given by Mahatma Gandhi but in the last 70 years, the Congress had forgotten Khadi! In the last 10 years, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, many works have been done to empower the traditional skilled people like weavers, artisans, craftsmen etc." Praising the 'One District-One Product' programme, Nadda said, "The 'One District-One Product' programme has given encouragement to this sector and has provided it with a global market. PM Modi's efforts have brought positive changes in the lives of our people who are preserving our skills. Today, this society which is preserving our traditional art and culture is with the BJP."

The BJP National President also talked about Vocal for Local and called it the mantra of India's economy. "I can say that Vocal for Local isn't just a slogan or line, this is a mantra of India's economy. It is the soul for making India 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' And that is why, PM Modi worked to promote Vocal for Local," Nadda said. JP Nadda in his address also asserted that the PM has taken care of every area of the country and as a result, those states which were considered as backward in the country are today among the leading states. "On June 4, PM Modi is going to become the Prime Minister for the third time and this will be a big news for the world... Nobody can stop India from moving ahead now," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)