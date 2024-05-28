Left Menu

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Eye Hospital in Paschim Vihar

Reportedly, the fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital and the reason for fire is not yet known.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 13:26 IST
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at Eye Mantra Hospital in the Paschim Vihar area in the capital city of Delhi on Tuesday. After receiving information, the Delhi Fire Sevices Deparment immediately rushed around five fire tenders to the spot .

The fire is now under control and no injuries have been reported yet. Reportedly, the fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital and the reason for fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story and further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

