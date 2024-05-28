Delhi: Fire breaks out at Eye Hospital in Paschim Vihar

A fire broke out at Eye Mantra Hospital in the Paschim Vihar area in the capital city of Delhi on Tuesday. After receiving information, the Delhi Fire Sevices Deparment immediately rushed around five fire tenders to the spot .

The fire is now under control and no injuries have been reported yet. Reportedly, the fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital and the reason for fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story and further details are awaited. (ANI)

