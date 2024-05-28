"What else will happen in the 'Mangal Raj'?..." says Rohini Acharya following student death in Patna

RJD leader Rohini Acharya on Tuesday criticized the prevailing law and order situation in Bihar, following the death of a student in Patna stating that the incident underscores the grim reality of 'Mangal Raj.' She lamented the apparent impunity granted to wrongdoers, citing instances of mass rapists receiving leniency while innocents face fatal consequences.

"What else will happen in the 'Mangal Raj'? Where mass rapists are patted on the back, innocents are killed. Innocents were killed in my Saran as well, and justice has not been served yet. Now, all the BJP goons are on the run, so we are demanding justice. This time, the public will give a fitting reply to this 'Mangal Raj'," Acharya said. Echoing similar sentiments, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said that the incident is "extremely unfortunate" and criticized the NDA government for failing to ensure safety, especially in educational institutions.

"This is an extremely unfortunate incident. When in the capital, Patna such an incident is taking place, this means 'gunda raj' is still going on in Bihar. The NDA govt is responsible for this. The administration should look into this matter and make sure that the accused is arrested," Tiwari said. "How will students coming to Bihar feel safe?" Tiwari questioned, placing responsibility on the administration to arrest the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, SP City, Patna East Bharat Soni assured that a special investigation team has been deployed, with one suspect already arrested and others identified. "A special investigation team has been formed by Patna Police in this case. With the coordination of all our teams, we have arrested one accused so far and other accused have been identified. Our team is also trying to make arrests by going to other districts. Another team of ours is engaged in collecting evidence. The cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem," Soni said.

Harsh Raj, a third-year student of BN College, was beaten to death at Sultanganj Law College, where he had gone to take an exam on Monday. According to City SP (East) Bharat Soni, Raj, who was pursuing a vocational English course, was attacked by a group of 10-15 masked individuals upon his arrival.

"Harsh Raj was taken to the hospital by his friends after the attack but succumbed to his injuries," Soni stated. The police have launched an investigation, involving relatives and family members of the deceased. Forensic experts, along with dog squad and technical teams, have been deployed to gather evidence from the scene. While the motive behind the assault remains unclear, initial information from Raj's friends and family suggests it could be linked to previous disputes. "Harsh Raj was socially active, and there were some issues during his college fest last year that might be connected to this incident," Soni noted.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are exploring all possible leads. "We cannot confirm the exact reason for the dispute at this moment," Soni added, emphasizing the need for a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the attack. (ANI)

