In a first, DU to offer 1 seat in UG, PG courses to single girl children from upcoming academic session

The Delhi University will offer one seat under supernumerary quota to the single girl child in all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from the upcoming academic session, announced Registrar Vikas Gupta on Tuesday. This is the first time the university is offering seats to single girl children under the supernumerary quota.

"The session is expected to start on August 1," Gupta added in a press conference. The announcement was made during the launch of the CSAS portal for admission into undergraduate courses.

"We will offer one seat in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes each under supernumerary quota from this academic year," he said. Last year, the university started offering two seats each under supernumerary quota to orphans in all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from the next academic year.

The University of Delhi announced its policies and launch of admission to its various Undergraduate, Postgraduate and PhD programmes for the academic session 2023-24. The examination portal -- CSAS (UG) -- was also launched on the occasion. The university offers 79 undergraduate programmes and 183 BA programme combinations through its 69 colleges. There are close to 71,000 seats offered in the colleges. About 1,550 unique programmes and other college combinations are offered by the university.

The DU will admit 20 per cent extra students for each programme in each college under the General, OBC and EWS categories and 30 per cent in the SC/ST/PwBD categories to fill the maximum number of seats. "To avoid overcrowding in classes, the existing 30 per cent reservation for "extra students" in the SC/ST and person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories will be reduced to 15 per cent in colleges with a withdrawal rate that is below 5 per cent," they said. (ANI)

