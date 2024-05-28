Left Menu

Coal India Launches Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd

State-owned Coal India has launched a new subsidiary, Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd (BCGCL), to focus on coal-to-chemicals business. The new entity, in partnership with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), will produce ammonia and nitric acid as intermediates and ammonium nitrate as the end product.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 16:06 IST
Coal India Launches Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Coal India on Tuesday announced the incorporation of a subsidiary firm, Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd (BCGCL) for undertaking a coal-to-chemicals business.

Coal India (CIL) holds a majority 51 per cent stake in the new entity while the remaining 49 per cent is owned by BHEL, the coal behemoth informed the BSE.

Coal India in February signed a joint venture agreement with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) for undertaking a coal-to-chemicals business.

Clearance of NITI Aayog and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has been received for the formation of the joint venture company between BHEL and CIL, the filing said. ''Bharat Coal Gasification & Chemicals Ltd has been incorporated...for coal to chemicals business to produce ammonia and nitric acid as intermediate products and ammonium nitrate as end product,'' the filing said.

Meanwhile, CIL had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GAIL for setting up of coal-to-synthetic natural gas project at Sonepur Bazari area of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in Burdwan district at an estimated project cost of Rs 13,052 crore.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024