President Murmu condoles loss of lives in stone quarry collapse in Mizoram

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed her condolences over the loss of lives in a stone quarry collapse near Aizawl in Mizoram. "Saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a stone quarry collapse near Aizawl in Mizoram. My condolences to the bereaved families," President Murmu posted on X on Tuesday.

"I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish a speedy recovery of the injured," she added. A stone quarry collapse claimed the lives of 10 people in Aizawl district of Mizoram following incessant rains, said police officials.

According to authorities, seven fatalities were confirmed initially by Mizoram Director General of Police, Anil Shukla, with subsequent reports raising the toll to ten. The incident occurred on the outskirts of Aizawl, where heavy rains triggered the collapse. In addition to the loss of lives, numerous trees and electric poles were uprooted, while several roads became impassable due to the deluge. (ANI)

