Multiple Vehicle Pile-Up Closes N12 Road Between Emalahleni and Delmas

Motorists traveling between Emalahleni and Delmas are advised of a road closure on the N12 due to a multiple vehicle pile-up, believed to be largely caused by prevailing misty conditions.

The closure is at the N4 and N12 split in Emalahleni. Motorists traveling from Middelburg to Johannesburg are urged to take the N4 and use R555 until reaching Balmoral, where they can re-join the N12.

For those driving from Delmas, the recommendation is to take R555 in Ogies and join the N4 in Emalahleni.

Emergency personnel and officials are on the scene to redirect motorists. The extent of the incident, including the number of vehicles involved and any injuries, remains unclear at this stage.

The duration of the road closure is also uncertain at this time. Motorists are advised to monitor traffic updates and consider alternative routes until further notice.