Haryana: Several sustain burn injuries after massive fire engulfs rubber belt-making factory in Sonipat

According to the police, "At least 15-20 people, including the President of Rai Industrial Area, were injured in the fire incident at Sonipat. The injured were rushed to a hospital shortly after the blaze engulfed the factory."

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 19:45 IST
Visuals from the spot (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Several people sustained burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a rubber belt-making factory in the Rai Industrial Area of Sonipat district on Tuesday. According to the police, "At least 15-20 people, including the President of Rai Industrial Area, were injured in the fire incident at Sonipat. The injured were rushed to a hospital shortly after the blaze engulfed the factory."

Firefighting operations are underway and fire department personnel and police officials are present at the spot. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

