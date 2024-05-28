Cyclone Remal: IMD sounds Orange Alert for Tripura

Amid the havoc created by cyclone Remal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert on Tuesday and stated that thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at many places in the districts of Tripura. The weather forecast has been done for the 24 hours commencing from the morning of Wednesday till the morning of Thursday, stated IMD.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 33 °C and 26 °C, respectively, the IMD stated further. Till 5:30 pm on Tuesday, the total rainfall has been recorded at 000.6 MM, the IMD informed.

Notably, Cyclone Remal, which has reportedly claimed over 15 lives and injured several others, is expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over eastern Assam and its surrounding regions by Tuesday evening, May 28. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the depression, a remnant of cyclonic storm "Remal," is expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over eastern Assam and its surrounding regions by this evening.

As per reports, Cyclone Remal, the first major cyclonic storm of the year, has killed 16 people across Bangladesh and India after it made landfall near the coast of the Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, a person was killed and 17 people sustained injuries in Assam due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds after Cyclone Remal in several parts of the state, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority confirmed the death of one person. Several districts of Assam were put on high alert in the wake of a forecast for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall under the impact of Cyclone Remal, which made landfall in neighbouring West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Amid the ongoing storms and relentless rain, teams from the State Disaster Response Force, along with police and forest department officials, are continuously working to improve the situation. Cyclonic storm Remal made its landfall in Bangladesh's coastal area on Sunday night.

The cyclone 'Remal' has moved nearly northward with a speed of 15 kmph over coastal Bangladesh and adjoining coastal West Bengal. The severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' has weakened since making landfall last night and is expected to downgrade into a deep depression by the evening, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) announced on Monday. (ANI)

