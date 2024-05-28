J-K: Fire breaks out at commercial structure in Srinagar

A massive fire broke out at a commercial structure in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, officials said on Tuesday. They said that the fire broke out at a commercial structure in Rajbagh.

Officials further added that the fire tenders were deployed to the site and started operations to douse the blaze. Following the fire, locals gathered at the site.

The exact cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)