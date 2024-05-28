Karnataka: School headmaster arrested for raping Class 7 student

The Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested a school headmaster for allegedly raping a Class 7 student, an official said. The accused has been identified as G Venkatesh, headmaster of a government school in Chikkaballapur district, Shidlaghatta, who has been accused of raping a class 7 student studying in his school.

The incident came to light when the student's parents noticed her absence of menstruation for the past five months. Concerned, they took her to a doctor for an examination, only to discover that she was three months pregnant. When questioned, the student revealed that Venkatesh, the headmaster, had been sexually assaulting her for the past six months within the confines of the school office. Despite her protests, the abuse continued, Police said. G Venkatesh, the Headmaster of the school, had allegedly raped the victim for the past six months in the school office room. The student has stated that he allegedly raped her though she protested against it.

Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC Section 376 against the accused Venkatesh, who has been taken into custody by the police, an official said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

