Thaksin Shinawatra: Ready to Defend Against Monarchy Insult Allegations
Thailand's former premier Thaksin Shinawatra is preparing to defend himself against allegations of insulting the monarchy. His lawyer, Winyat Chartmontri, emphasized their commitment to proving his innocence within the justice system. The influential billionaire faces indictment after authorities brought forth the charges.
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 29-05-2024 08:38 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 08:38 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand's former premier Thaksin Shinawatra is ready to prove his innocence, his lawyer said on Wednesday, after authorities said the influential billionaire would be indicted for an alleged insult of the monarchy.
"We have to proceed based on our rights in a criminal case," Winyat Chartmontri told a press conference. "Thaksin Shinawatra is ready to prove his innocence in the justice system."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement