Thaksin Shinawatra: Ready to Defend Against Monarchy Insult Allegations

Thailand's former premier Thaksin Shinawatra is ready to prove his innocence, his lawyer said on Wednesday, after authorities said the influential billionaire would be indicted for an alleged insult of the monarchy.

"We have to proceed based on our rights in a criminal case," Winyat Chartmontri told a press conference. "Thaksin Shinawatra is ready to prove his innocence in the justice system."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)