Power Mech Projects Secures Rs 563 Crore Order for Nuclear Plant from BHEL

Power Mech Projects Ltd (PMPL) has secured a significant Rs 563 crore order from BHEL to construct a nuclear power plant in Karnataka, India. The project involves extensive civil, structural, and architectural works and represents PMPL's entry into the nuclear power sector, supporting India's sustainable energy goals.

29-05-2024 14:15 IST
Power Mech Projects on Wednesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 563 crore from state-owned BHEL to construct a nuclear power plant.

The Power Mech Projects Ltd (PMPL) has secured its first construction project in the critical nuclear power sector, the company said in a regulatory filing.

According to the filing, the company has been awarded a significant order valued at Rs 563.23 crore from BHEL- Power Sector Southern Region for Civil, Structural, and Architectural works of turbine island package of 2x700 MWe, PHWR (pressurized heavy-water reactor), Kaiga Atomic Power Project (units 5 and 6) in Uttar Kannada district, Karnataka.

The scope of work includes a number of segments covering civil, electrical, and structural works, including TG (turbine generator) building, foundation for all equipment, chemical lab, storage tanks, peripheral drains, and sewage network.

The duration of the contract is 32 months, plus 12 months of guarantee period.

This order represents Power Mech's expansion of its existing industrial civil works capability into the nuclear power projects sector.

''In securing this project, another door opens for PMPL to further its establishment in the nuclear power sector and contribute to the nation's growing sustainable energy needs,'' Sajja Kishore Babu, PMPL Chairman and Managing Director, said in a statement.

While nuclear power currently contributes a modest 3 per cent to the national grid, the government's bold vision is to triple the capacity to 22,480 MW by 2031, making it nearly 9 per cent of electricity generation by 2047, Babu noted.

It would translate into a 10-fold increase in nuclear power's contribution, he added.

Power Mech Projects Ltd (PMPL) is among the leading companies in project & infrastructure-construction.

