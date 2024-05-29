Left Menu

Jakson Green Secures Rs 60 Crore from HSBC India for Renewable Energy Expansion

Jakson Green, an energy transition platform under Jakson Group, has obtained Rs 60 crore funding from HSBC India. This funding is aimed at supporting working capital requirements and aiding in global expansion to regions including the Middle East, Africa, CIS countries, and Europe, emphasizing sustainability and ESG responsibilities.

Jakson Green, a new energy transition platform backed by Jakson Group, on Wednesday said it has secured Rs 60 crore funding from HSBC India.

This funding will support the company's working capital requirements for its renewable energy business, both in India and internationally, a company statement said.

The Jakson Green is actively expanding its global reach in Middle East, Africa, (Commonwealth of Independent States) CIS countries and Europe, it added.

This sustainable trade facility from HSBC India underscores Jakson Green's unwavering commitment to ESG responsibilities and its leadership in promoting a sustainable and inclusive future.

Chandan Goswami, Chief Financial Officer of Jakson Green Pvt Ltd said, ''It not only bolsters our renewable energy initiatives within India but also supports our global expansion.'' Ajay Sharma, Head of Commercial Banking, HSBC India said in the statement, ''We are committed to supporting and financing the Clean Energy Transition in India. We are pleased to support Jakson Green in their journey to scale up their clean energy business, aligned with our strategic focus on working with our clients to support their sustainability goals.''

