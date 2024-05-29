Hungary and Belarus Forge Groundbreaking Nuclear Deal

Hungary's government signed a nuclear agreement of 'big significance' with its Belarussian counterpart, the Hungarian foreign minister said in a statement in Minsk on Wednesday.

Peter Szijjarto said the deal is about technology and knowledge transfer from Belarus to help the construction of Hungary's second nuclear plant, PAKS 2, by Russia's Rosatom.

