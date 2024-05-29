Left Menu

Hungary and Belarus Forge Groundbreaking Nuclear Deal

Hungary's government signed a significant nuclear agreement with Belarus, aiming for technology and knowledge transfer to aid in constructing Hungary's second nuclear plant, PAKS 2, by Russia's Rosatom. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced the deal in Minsk, highlighting its strategic importance.

Hungary's government signed a nuclear agreement of 'big significance' with its Belarussian counterpart, the Hungarian foreign minister said in a statement in Minsk on Wednesday.

Peter Szijjarto said the deal is about technology and knowledge transfer from Belarus to help the construction of Hungary's second nuclear plant, PAKS 2, by Russia's Rosatom.

