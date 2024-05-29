Hungary and Belarus Forge Groundbreaking Nuclear Deal
Hungary's government signed a significant nuclear agreement with Belarus, aiming for technology and knowledge transfer to aid in constructing Hungary's second nuclear plant, PAKS 2, by Russia's Rosatom. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced the deal in Minsk, highlighting its strategic importance.
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 29-05-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 15:04 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's government signed a nuclear agreement of 'big significance' with its Belarussian counterpart, the Hungarian foreign minister said in a statement in Minsk on Wednesday.
Peter Szijjarto said the deal is about technology and knowledge transfer from Belarus to help the construction of Hungary's second nuclear plant, PAKS 2, by Russia's Rosatom.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- nuclear
- agreement
- Hungary
- Belarus
- PAKS 2
- Rosatom
- Peter Szijjarto
- technology
- knowledge transfer
- Minsk
Advertisement