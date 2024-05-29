Left Menu

Iraq's April Oil Exports Reach 102.386 Million Barrels

The Iraqi Oil Ministry announced that Iraq's oil exports for April averaged 102.386 million barrels. This figure highlights the country's ongoing efforts in the oil export sector and contributes significantly to its economy. The report underscores the importance of oil in Iraq's economic framework.

IRAQI OIL MINISTRY:

* IRAQ APRIL OIL EXPORTS AVERAGE AT 102.386 MILLION BARRELS.

