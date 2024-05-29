Iraq's April Oil Exports Reach 102.386 Million Barrels
The Iraqi Oil Ministry announced that Iraq's oil exports for April averaged 102.386 million barrels. This figure highlights the country's ongoing efforts in the oil export sector and contributes significantly to its economy. The report underscores the importance of oil in Iraq's economic framework.
Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 18:26 IST
IRAQI OIL MINISTRY:
* IRAQ APRIL OIL EXPORTS AVERAGE AT 102.386 MILLION BARRELS.
