India successfully test-fires RudraM-II air-to-surface missile

India successfully flight-tested the RudraM-II Air-to-Surface missile from the Su-30 MK-I platform of the Indian Air Force on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 20:07 IST
Visual of test-flight conducted by DRDO (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India successfully flight-tested the RudraM-II Air-to-Surface missile from the Su-30 MK-I platform of the Indian Air Force on Wednesday. The flight test was conducted by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), off the coast of Odisha at around 11:30 am, the Ministry of Defence said.

The flight test met all the trial objectives, validating the propulsion system and control and guidance algorithm. The performance of the missile has been validated from the flight data captured by range tracking instruments like electro-optical systems, radar and telemetry stations deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur at various locations, including the on-board ship.

RudraM-II is an indigenously developed solid-propelled air-launched missile system meant for the Air-to-Surface role of neutralising many types of enemy assets. A number of state-of-the-art indigenous technologies developed by various DRDO laboratories have been incorporated into the missile system, according to the Ministry of Defence. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Air Force and the industry on the successful test-flight of RudraM-II. The successful test has consolidated the role of the RudraM-II system as a force multiplier to the Armed Forces, he said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also complimented the DRDO team for their untiring efforts and contribution culminating in the successful flight test, the Ministry added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

