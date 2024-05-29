Left Menu

RBI Slams HSBC with Rs 36.38 Lakh Fine for FEMA Breach

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) fined HSBC Rs 36.38 lakh for violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). HSBC failed to meet the reporting requirements under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, prompting the RBI to issue a show cause notice. After reviewing HSBC's responses, the RBI confirmed the violations and imposed the penalty.

Updated: 29-05-2024 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 36.38 lakh on foreign lender HSBC for Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations.

The central bank said reporting requirements under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of FEMA, 1999 were not followed by HSBC.

The RBI had issued a show cause notice to HSBC, in response to which the bank submitted a written reply and also made oral submissions.

''After considering the facts of the case and the bank's reply in the matter, the Reserve Bank of India came to the conclusion that the violations were substantiated and warranted imposition of penalty,'' it said.

