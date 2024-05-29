RBI Slams HSBC with Rs 36.38 Lakh Fine for FEMA Breach
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) fined HSBC Rs 36.38 lakh for violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). HSBC failed to meet the reporting requirements under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, prompting the RBI to issue a show cause notice. After reviewing HSBC's responses, the RBI confirmed the violations and imposed the penalty.
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 36.38 lakh on foreign lender HSBC for Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations.
The central bank said reporting requirements under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of FEMA, 1999 were not followed by HSBC.
The RBI had issued a show cause notice to HSBC, in response to which the bank submitted a written reply and also made oral submissions.
''After considering the facts of the case and the bank's reply in the matter, the Reserve Bank of India came to the conclusion that the violations were substantiated and warranted imposition of penalty,'' it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CBI challenges order permitting information on allegations of corruption, human rights violations
Andhra train accident: Experts say CRS report shows railway officials turn a blind eye to violations
EC issues show cause notice to West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar over ads targeting TMC
China probes agriculture minister for suspected disciplinary violations
China probes agriculture minister for suspected disciplinary violations